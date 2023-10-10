Georgia 2020 Election Case Prosecutors Seek Testimony From Ronna McDaniel, Alex Jones

Georgia prosecutors are seeking testimony from Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Alex Jones in connection with the 2020 election case against former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants, according to documents filed Tuesday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office wants to compel Jones‘ and McDaniel’s attendance at the Oct. 23 trial of two Trump co-defendants, attorney Kenneth Chesebro and attorney Sidney Powell. Prosecutors wrote Tuesday that both are “necessary and material” witnesses to call due to their possession of “unique knowledge.”

“[McDaniel] possesses unique knowledge concerning communications between herself and Donald Trump as well as communications between herself and John Eastman in the conspiracy to cause certain individuals to falsely hold themselves out as the duly elected and qualified presidential electors for the November 3, 2020 presidential election,” prosecutors wrote.

The document says that McDaniel received a phone call from Trump within a few days of Dec. 14, 2023 and sent an email on that date to his executive assistant, Molly Michael, containing a list of “Six Contested States.” (RELATED: Trump Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty In Georgia Election Interference Case)

“Ronna McDaniel will provide evidence to the jury of Kennth Chesebro’s involvement in the conspiracy, including, without limitation, as it relates to communication between co defendants Donald Trump and John Eastman regarding the conspiracy to cause certain individuals to falsely hold themselves out as the duly elected and qualified presidential electors for the November 3, 2020 presidential election,” the filing states.

Prosecutors are also seeking testimony from Alex Jones to “provide evidence to the jury of Kenneth Chesebro’s involvement” as it relates to his participation in Jan. 6. Jones participated in a Nov. 18, 2020, “Stop the Steal” rally at the Georgia State Capitol and the march on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, where video footage allegedly shows him beside Chesebro, prosecutors wrote.

