Hamas Kills Former Soccer Star Lior Asulin

Former soccer star Lior Asulin was reportedly murdered while celebrating his 43rd birthday in a tourist center in southern Israel.

Asulin was found dead at a music festival “Nature party” near Kibbutz Reim, according to a Sunday report by Eastern European media outlet NEXTA. The ex-footballer and other civilians lost their lives after approximately 50 terrorists reportedly entered the place where they were meeting and murdered them. An eyewitness, who survived the attack, said several terrorists wearing military gear arrived at the scene and just started shooting anyone, per Mako.

❗️ Israeli soccer player Lior Asulin was found murdered at the site of a music festival “Nature party” near Kibbutz Reim. This was reported by the Hapoel soccer club from Tel Aviv. Some media outlets also began to spread a horrible photos of murdered festival participants in the… pic.twitter.com/XjgTNMNx40 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 8, 2023

“They fired bursts, and we reached a point where everyone stopped their vehicles and started running,” the survivor said, per TMZ. “I went into a tree, a bush like this, and they just started spraying people. I saw masses of wounded people thrown around and I’m in a tree and trying to understand what’s going on,” the eyewitness recounted. (RELATED: ‘Execution Style’: Israeli TV Star Claims Hamas Killed Her Sister At Music Festival)

Hapoel Tel Aviv, Asulin’s former club, confirmed his death via a statement posted on social media.

“Great sadness. After many hours in which he was identified as missing, it is now known that the club’s former player, Lior Asulin, was killed by terrorists at a party in Ra’im,” the Israeli football club said in the statement.