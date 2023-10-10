‘Not Serious People’: Tom Cotton Rips John Kirby For Defending Biden’s ‘Climate Change’ Remarks Amid Hamas Attacks

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas blasted national security spokesman John Kirby for defending President Joe Biden’s focus on climate change after Hamas attacked Israel.

Cotton took issue with a statement by Kirby, who said during a Monday appearance on Fox News that President Joe Biden “stood by” comments in a Sept. 10 press conference that climate change was “even more threatening” than nuclear war. “These are not serious people,” Cotton told “America Reports” host Sandra Smith. (RELATED: ‘Desperate To … Get Back Into Iran’s Good Graces’: Tom Cotton Slams Biden Over $6 Billion Payment To Iran)

WATCH:



“John Kirby is talking about climate change at a time when Hamas has cut off the heads of babies in Israel,” Cotton added. “Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, has said a couple weeks ago the Middle East is as quiet as it has been in 20 years. We had 11 Americans killed, even more potentially taken hostage or missing, and we haven’t heard publicly from the president in two days. This administration is overmatched by events and paralyzed in a crisis.”

At least 1,000 people, including 14 American citizens, have been killed since Hamas struck multiple locations in southern Israel Saturday. The radical Islamic terrorist group also took at least 100 hostages during the attack, CBS News reported.

Troops from United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM) have been placed on alert for potential hostage rescue missions to free Americans held by Hamas in Gaza, according to The Messenger.

“It’s so important that President Biden and the remarks coming up make it clear he is going to reverse course, he’s going to confront Iran, take actions like halting the $6 billion payment for American hostages, enforce sanctions against Iranian oil shipping, end financial payments toward the Palestinians and give Israel a free hand to destroy Hamas inside of Gaza,” Cotton said. “Anything less will simply embolden Iran and its proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah to the north of Israel.”

