‘Absolutely’: Biden Spox Says President Stands By Statement That Climate Change Is ‘More Frightening’ Than Nuclear War

A top national security spokesman on Monday doubled down on President Joe Biden’s view that climate change is a more serious threat than nuclear war after Israel declared war against a terrorist group aligned with a nuclear power.

National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said during a Fox News interview that Biden “absolutely” stands by his September remarks in which he said that climate change is “even more frightening” than nuclear war during a televised Monday interview with Fox News. Kirby’s comments follow the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, the latter of which launched a massive terror attack inside Israel, reportedly with the backing of nuclear-armed Iran.

“Given that the United States is now involved in wars in Europe, and also in the Middle East… given all the nuclear players in these two areas where we are now engaged, John, does the president still stand by that comment?” Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked Kirby. (RELATED: White House Pummeled For Hosting BBQ Party As War Erupts In Israel)

Martha MacCallum asks John Kirby if Joe Biden still stands by his comments that “The only existential threat humanity faces even more frightening than a nuclear war is global warming going above 1.5 degrees in the next 20 — 10 years.” Kirby: “Absolutely he does. Climate change… pic.twitter.com/USdA0fGbMm — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 9, 2023

“Absolutely he does. Climate change is an existential threat, it actually… is capable of wiping out all human life on earth over time,” Kirby said in response. “I don’t know how more existential you can get than that, but that doesn’t mean that we walk away from our obligations or our national security interests.”

The U.S. has been involved in a proxy war against nuclear-armed Russia since February 2022 in Ukraine, and Russia has issued threats to use nuclear weapons several times since that war erupted. The U.S. now risks heightened tensions with Iran given American support of Israel and Iran’s support of Hamas, a terrorist organization determined to eradicate Israel.

Hamas murdered at least 900 people in its Saturday terror attack, including at least 11 Americans, and the terror group has taken numerous hostages. Israel has started its counterattack after declaring war, and Hamas has threatened to execute hostages on live television if Israeli forces continue to strike buildings without providing advance notice.

Neither the White House nor the NSC responded immediately to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

