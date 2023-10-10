Rock Star Reportedly Tells Disgruntled Audience To ‘F*ck Off’ After Reading From Autobiography For An Hour

Rock star Roger Waters reportedly lashed out at a London audience after they grew bored with him reading anecdotes at a Sunday night concert at the London Palladium, according to the Daily Mail.

This show marked the first time the 80-year-old Pink Floyd co-founder performed since the recent release of his latest album, “The Dark Side of the Moon Redux,” which rethinks the 1973 classic “Dark Side of the Moon,” The Daily Mail reported. Those that attended the Sunday show were eager to hear content from the new release, but instead got an hour of Waters reading stories from his unreleased autobiography via a laptop, the outlet noted.

As more members of the audience grew fed up and began to shuffle out, Waters reportedly told them to “F*** off,” Daily Mail noted. The audience was reportedly left listening to the artist go on about stories of pets of his from the past for as long as 20 minutes.

One story mentioned the late Syd Barrett, but did not amount to any new information regarding Water’s ex-band-mate, according to Ultimate Classic Rock (UCR). He reportedly also ranted about Julian Assange. (RELATED: ‘Error In Judgement’: Famous Folk-Rock Legend Apologizes For Selling Machine-Signed Books Advertised As Hand-Written)

Waters reportedly called out ticket-buyers that were chatting during the anecdotal portion of the show. “If you want to tell stories, tell them in your own time to your own audience in your own fucking theatre,” he reportedly said, according to UCR. “By the way, if you can, show constraint and stop shouting again.”