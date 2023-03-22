Frankfurt Council Cancels Pink Floyd Co-Founder’s Concert Over Alleged Antisemitism, Rockstars Respond With Petition

The city council of Frankfurt, Germany, shut down a Roger Waters performance due to concerns about the artist’s alleged antisemitism, prompting a number of fellow rockers have signed a petition as a denunciation of the cancellation.

The council denounced the Pink Floyd co-founder as “one of the world’s most well-known antisemites,” according to Ultimate Classic Rock. In response, fellow rockstars including Eric Clapton, long-time Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, Peter Gabriel, Brian Eno and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine signed a change.com petition supporting Waters.

The city council owns a 60 percent ownership stake in the venue, the outlet notes.

Tom Morello, Eric Clapton + more call for Roger Waters performance ban to be reversed: https://t.co/kpLoAmIo8V — Loudwire (@Loudwire) March 21, 2023

The Central Council of Jews in Germany lauded the decision to cancel the show, saying in a statement that the organization encouraged “other German venues scheduled to host Waters to do the same,” according to the outlet. An upcoming show in Munich was canceled shortly thereafter.

Rogers has compared Israel to apartheid South Africa, declared support for the Islamist militant group Hamas and used a pig balloon adorned with a Star of David as a prop on a previous tours, according to the outlet.

“The officials vilifying Waters are engaging in a dangerous campaign that purposely conflates criticism of Israel’s illegal and unjust policies with antisemitism,” the petition supporting Waters claims. (RELATED: ‘Taiwan Is Part Of China’: Roger Waters And CNN Reporter Trade Barbs On Geo-Politics)

The petition was launched to reverse the decision banning Roger Waters from performing in Germany https://t.co/lQNhWkhCnP — NME Australia (@nmeaustralia) March 22, 2023

The petition has garnered over 10,000 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon. (RELATED: ‘Washed Up Drummer’: Mötley Crüe Bassist Nikki Sixx Berates Carmine Appice For Gossiping About The Band)

In reaction to the Frankfurt cancellation, Waters and his lawyers are reportedly planning to take legal action, calling the council’s actions “unjustifiable.” The show was scheduled for May 28. (RELATED: Republican Jewish Coalition Leader Says Anti-McCarthy Republicans Are ‘Infidels’ Who Must Face Consequences)

In September, Krakow, Poland, canceled a Rogers gig after the rocker sent an open letter to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska calling for a negotiated peace with Russia.