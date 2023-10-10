Taliban Frees British Danger Tourist Who Was Detained In Afghanistan Since US Withdrawal

The Taliban freed four British nationals Tuesday who were detained in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s August 2021 seizure of power, BBC reported.

The Taliban held these men over accusations they had broken their country’s laws, the British news outlet noted. One of the men, Miles Routledge, is a former university student reportedly known for his fondness for danger tourism. (RELATED: ‘People Are Buried Under Rubble’: 15 Dead, Nearly 40 Injured After Two 6.3 Magnitude Earthquakes Hit Afghanistan)

Routledge said he traveled to Afghanistan because of the thrill of “extreme” and “dark” places. He mentioned he was “exhausted but relieved” at the end of his ordeal, per BBC.

Four British men freed after Afghanistan detention https://t.co/2hmBEqpTdw — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 10, 2023

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said the British government “regrets this episode” and that “[o]n behalf of families of the British nationals, we express their apologies to the current administration of Afghanistan for any violations of the laws of the country,” according to The Guardian.

“Mr Cornwell and the three other British Nationals which includes Miles Routledge have been released and have left Afghanistan. They are coming home! Thank you to everyone for their support of these men during this difficult period. We are all relieved,” Scott Richards, the co-founder of the Presidium Network who was reportedly involved in the negotiations, tweeted.

Mr Cornwell and the three other British Nationals which includes Miles Routledge have been released and have left Afghanistan. They are coming home! Thank you to everyone for their support of these men during this difficult period. We are all relieved. pic.twitter.com/CmcY5FsoEN — Scott Richards 🧍 (@skotrds) October 10, 2023

“The families will likely need some time together before speaking with the media, and two of the men will likely need medical assistance,” he added.

His organization also wrote, “We are relieved and pleased – words cannot describe what it means for the detention of the Britons to come to an end. We are thankful to the FCDO for their work and that the Taliban have released these men. But above all else we are joyful for the families.”

We are relieved and pleased – words cannot describe what it means for the detention of the Britons to come to an end. We are thankful to the FCDO for their work and that the Taliban have released these men. But above all else we are joyful for the families. #KevinCornwell — Presidium Network (@PresidiumNet) October 10, 2023

During the Afghanistan withdrawal, a suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghan nationals. President Joe Biden had promised American forces would remain in the country until every single American national was evacuated. However, over 200 citizens were stranded in the country in Aug. 2021, and $83 billion in military equipment was left behind.

The last flight our of Afghanistan on August 30, 2021 effectively marked the end of the 20-year war.