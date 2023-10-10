‘Why Are We Listening?’: Fmr Official Explains Why He’s Not Surprised By University’s ‘Delayed’ Hamas Attack Comment

Former Pentagon official Elbridge Colby said on Tuesday that he isn’t surprised that Harvard University dragged its feet to give an official statement on the recent attacks against Israel.

Colby and Fox News host Laura Ingraham discussed former Harvard President Lawrence H. Summers’ tweets in which he criticized the university’s “delayed” statement. (RELATED: Harvard President Responds To Student Groups Blaming Israel For Hamas Attacks)

“Harvard was shamed into finally releasing a statement about the attacks on Israel. But, certainly, the left was very united in the Summer of Love, weren’t they?” Ingraham noted.

“Yeah, they were,” Colby said.

“I think it’s not surprising a generation or two ago, these famous institutions, whatever their flaws — it was Princeton in the nation’s service. Or, you know, if you go to Harvard, the big dining hall is dedicated to Union Soldiers who died in the Civil War. That’s not the mentality that’s being cultivated. There’s a basic love of country, and a sense of public service that is obviously very much gone from these famous institutions that should be creating an elite that’s doing a better job than we have over the last 20 years,” he said.

He added that the “same people” who’ve gone through elite universities have overseen a “dramatic decline” in America’s global standing and economic position.

“So, why are we listening to them?” Colby asked.

Over 50 Harvard student organizations endorsed a letter which blamed Israel for the recent terror attacks by Hamas. The letter sparked outrage and demands that the university publicly condemn the student organizations.