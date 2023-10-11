‘Behind Several Countries’: John Kirby Asked Point-Blank Why US Hasn’t Already Evacuated Americans From Israel

White House national security spokesman John Kirby was asked point-blank why the United States hasn’t evacuated Americans from Israel when other countries have already begun flying out their citizens.

Multiple airlines cancelled flights to and from Israel Monday, days after Hamas launched a series of attacks that have killed over a 1,000 people, including 22 Americans, according to The Associated Press. President Joe Biden advised Americans in Israel to book flights out of the country hours after the airlines announced the cancellation. (RELATED: ‘Chose To Be Houdini’: Kayleigh McEnany Slams Biden’s Response To Americans Stuck In Israel Amid Attack)

WATCH:



“I want to start with the efforts to get Americans out of Israel right now,” “NewsNation” chief White House correspondent Blake Burman told Kirby. “I think Sen. Josh Hawley sort of summed it up what many people are asking. Here’s a social media post he put out, Here’s that quote: ‘For the second time in two years, Americans are stranded in a war zone. What’s the plan to get them out? How can you answer that question?’”

“Well a couple of things here: First of all, commercial flights are still going in and out of Ben Gurion airport, so that’s always an option for those who may want to leave,” Kirby said.

Berman pressed Kirby, noting that several other countries, including Fiji and Hungary, already had evacuated their citizens from Israel.

“How was it that we are seemingly behind several countries on this front?” Berman asked Kirby.

“I think I would take issue with you that we’re behind anybody here. We have been exploring options and continue to do that,” Kirby responded.

Biden came under fire for hosting a barbeque for White House staff Sunday as Israel began carrying out military operations against Hamas.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.