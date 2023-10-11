Bottomless Mimosa Brunch Restaurants Implement ‘Vomit Fees’

Bottomless mimosa brunch restaurants are now implementing “vomit fees” for diners who cannot keep their drinks down, multiple reports say.

A sign warning mimosa indulgers of Kitchen Story’s $50 cleaning fee for throwing up was posted at the Oakland, California, eatery, according to San Francisco’s KRON station.

“Dear all mimosa lovers,” the sign reads, according to a picture shared by KRON. “Please drink responsibly and know your limits. A $50 cleaning fees will automatically include in your tap when you throw up in the public areas. Thank you so much for your understanding.”

Kitchen Story co-owner Chaiporn Kitsadaviseksak told SFGate no one has been charged with the fee since the sign was posted. (RELATED: Japanese ‘Drunk Walking Contest’ Entrants Bust Moves On Runway)

“It was really tough cleaning. People were scared with COVID. And this was happening a lot,” Kitsadaviseksak said. “My workers don’t want to do that. It got better. Now [customers] know they have to pay. They understand.”

Other Bay Area restaurants are placing limits on how long customers can drink bottomless mimosas, according to KRON.

Home Plate, a separate San Francisco-based restaurant, similarly established a $50 fee for “any incident [incurred] as a result of intoxication,” CBS News reported.

Restaurants in the area are simultaneously struggling to hire workers as labor markets tighten and food and labor costs increase, according to the outlet.