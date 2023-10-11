‘Capitalism Is Cannibalism’: College Kids Attempt To Explain Socialism

A handful of college kids in Washington, D.C., attempted to explain what socialism is and whether the U.S. should adopt the political philosophy, while an informed, older Hispanic man opposed it.

Some students argued socialism works and capitalism does not during an interview with the Daily Caller’s Malik Lahrim. The Hispanic man had a different perspective, describing how socialist countries are deteriorating.

Are American college kids even learning what socialism actually is as their parents spend thousands in tuition? Find out in the newest episode of “Man vs. Street” below. (RELATED: College Kids Don’t Know Today Is 9/11)