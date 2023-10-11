Daycare Center Shuts Down After 8 Children, 5 Adults Are Hospitalized Due To Unknown Illness

Lehigh Valley Children’s Center in North Whitehall Township closed down due to multiple reports of both children and adults experiencing a sudden and unexplained bout of sickness, Fox 29 reported.

An unidentified illness swept through the daycare facility on Wednesday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to Fox 29. Pennsylvania State troopers were called to the center on Park Avenue.

Among those affected by the unknown illness were eight infants and toddlers, along with five adults, all exhibiting a range of symptoms that included severe headaches and dizziness, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Day Care Owner Indicted In 1-Year-Old’s Alleged Fentanyl Death, Accused Of Running Drug Ring Out Of Center)

Medics and state troopers facilitated the transportation of the affected individuals to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, to receive treatment and diagnose the cause of their illness, the outlet reported.

Lehigh Valley Children’s Center will be closed for the remainder of the week to investigate. As a precautionary measure, experts specializing in air quality will attempt to find the source of the ailment. Details regarding the condition of those who were hospitalized have not been disclosed, according to Fox 29.