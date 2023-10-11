Elite University That Scolded SCOTUS For Ending Race-Based Admissions Refuses To Condemn Hamas

Northwestern University does not plan to make a statement condemning Hamas’ deadly terrorist attacks against Israel despite it scolding the Supreme Court for its ruling on race-based admissions, according to Townhall.com editor Guy Benson.

The elite university, located in Evanston, Illinois, told concerned Jewish alumni it does not plan to address the attack which left over 1,000 people, including 22 Americans, dead, Benson tweeted Wednesday evening. University officials have made statements on the Supreme Court’s race-based admissions ruling, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, social justice and the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building. (RELATED: ‘Too Little, Too Late’: Dershowitz Rips Harvard President’s Response To Student Orgs Blaming Israel For Hamas Attack)

“Northwestern does not intend to make an institutional statement,” a screenshot of an email Benson obtained and posted said.

🚨UPDATE: I’ve obtained an email from concerned Jewish alumni at @NorthwesternU, as well as a reply from the school’s new president. “Northwestern does not intend to make an institutional statement” about the largest single-day slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. Note below… https://t.co/yx52Ju8AEj pic.twitter.com/z0FGmTfVLK — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 12, 2023

Northwestern University President Michael Schill decried the Supreme Court’s ruling in a June statement.

“I am deeply disappointed in the Supreme Court’s decision. While we will, of course, abide by the ruling, I strongly disagree with the interpretation of the Constitution reflected in the majority opinion, a decision that will make it more difficult for Northwestern to achieve one of our imperatives — the promotion of diversity, inclusion and belonging on our campuses,” Schill said.

Statements from student groups at multiple colleges in support of Hamas generated a backlash since the terrorist attack, with CNN reporting that business leaders wanted the signatories of a letter from over two dozen Harvard student groups to be made public for the purpose of blacklisting them from future employment. At least five of the student groups have rescinded their support of the statement, according to the Harvard Crimson.

Ryna Workman, the president of the NYU Student Bar Association, had a job offer rescinded over her statements in support of the radical Islamic terrorist group.

Northwestern didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

