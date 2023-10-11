‘Too Little, Too Late’: Dershowitz Rips Harvard President’s Response To Student Orgs Blaming Israel For Hamas Attack

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz ripped Harvard President Claudine Gay Wednesday over the school’s handling of a letter from over two dozen student groups that blamed Israel for Hamas’ attacks that struck the country over the weekend.

Over 30 student groups at Harvard signed a letter blaming Israel in the wake of Saturday’s attack by the radical Islamic group Hamas. Gay issued a statement Tuesday condemning the attacks, which have killed over 1,000 people, including 22 Americans. (RELATED: ‘You Are A Disgrace’: Lindsey Graham Tells Congressional ‘Squad’ Members To ‘Shut The Hell Up’)

“Too little, too late. She has still refused to condemn the student groups. She doesn’t want them picketing her office. She doesn’t want the woke people to protest, she’s just been named president. She wants to take the safe way out,” Dershowitz told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “That is true of most university administrators today. They refuse to condemn the students. Just imagine if you were a club at Harvard called the Ku Klux Klan club and it advocated the lynching of African-Americans. Would President Gay remain silent about that? Would she refuse to condemn?”

WATCH:



“The same standards that apply to Ku Klux Klan lynching group or neo-Nazi group have to be applied to these groups,” Dershowitz continued.

Gay issued a statement Tuesday condemning the attack by Hamas that has killed over 1,000 people, including at least 22 Americans. At least five of the groups that signed the letter have rescinded their support, the Harvard Crimson reported.

“Let me also state, on this matter as on others, that while our students have the right to speak for themselves, no student group — not even 30 student groups — speaks for Harvard University or its leadership,” Gay said in the statement.

Multiple business leaders called for the release of the signatories to the letter with some expressing the desire to blacklist them from future employment, according to CNN.

“We got a law firm in New York to rescind an offer from the head of the NYU Bar Association who supported the rapes and the beheaders and the kidnappers at Harvard,” Dershowitz boasted during the appearance. “We’ve gotten lots and lots of the groups to withdraw their support for Hamas. You know why? Because a big hedge fund operator who graduated from Harvard said he wanted the name of every single student who supported these beheadings, and supported these abominations to be made public so that no Wall Street firm makes the mistake of hiring any of them.”

Winston and Strawn, LLP rescinded a job offer to Ryna Workman, president of the NYU Student Bar Association, after she posted a statement supporting Hamas.

