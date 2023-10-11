Hamas Spokesperson Claims They Have Been Planning Israel Attack For Two Years

Ali Baraka, the head of Hamas National Relations Abroad, went on Russia Today on Sunday to boast the success of their Saturday infiltration operation into southern Israel.

The spokesman for Hamas, a terrorist organization, claimed the entire operation was kept secret and in the works for two years, a translated clip from the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) shows.

“We have been preparing for this for two years. We have local factories for everything. We have rockets with ranges of 250 kms, 160 kms, 80 kms, 45 kms and 10 kms,” Baraka boasted. (RELATED: Rep. Michael McCaul Confirms Egypt Sent Warning To Israel Three Days Before Attack)

Senior Hamas Official Ali Baraka: We Have Been Secretly Planning the Invasion for Two Years; Russia Sympathizes with Us, Benefits from U.S. Embroilment in This War; Any Swap Deal Should Include Hamas Prisoners in Europe and the U.S. #Hamas #Russia #Israel_under_attack pic.twitter.com/JNGQotkKg5 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) October 11, 2023

“The zero hour was kept completely secret. A limited number of Hamas leaders knew it. The number of people who knew about the attack and its timing could be counted on one hand,” Baraka said.

Baraka then proceeded to describe how Hamas engaged in an elaborate long-timed deception campaign against the Israelis to make them believe Hamas “did not” want to “go into any war” with Israel, and that all the organization wanted to do was govern the Gaza Strip.

Hamas’ surprise Saturday morning assault on Israel featured the launching of 5,000 missiles into key areas and Hamas personnel breaching Israel’s southern border. The terrorist organization then proceeded to murder over 900 Israelis. One Israeli counter-terrorism expert described the attack as “reminiscent of” mobile Nazi death squads.