Hamas Attack Was ‘Reminiscent’ Of Nazi Mobile Killing Units, Counter-Terror Expert Says

Yigal Carmon, a former counter-terrorism adviser to multiple Israeli prime ministers, told the Times of Israel on Monday that Hamas’s invasion into Israel and its indiscriminate killing of Jews reminded him of how Nazi mobile killing units operated.

“The assault from Gaza was, rather, reminiscent of the Einsatzgruppen [mobile killing squads],” Carmon told the outlet. “That is what Hamas did on Saturday: they slaughtered families, they slaughtered young people at a party. Wherever they found Jews, they murdered them,” he added. (RELATED: ‘I Am Sickened’: Former Harvard President Slams School’s Silence On Israel Attack)

‘The writing was on the wall,’ says counterterror expert who saw war looming . Click to read ⬇️ https://t.co/62uj7MpxoT — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) October 9, 2023

Hamas invaded southern Israel on Saturday. At least 900 Israelis have died, and the terrorist group has taken at least 100 soldiers and civilians hostage, according to ABC News. Hamas has reportedly threatened to execute hostages if Israel continues its strikes on Gaza.

Carmon told the Times of Israel there were signs an escalation was coming, but Israel was caught off guard.

“We did not need cameras, nor cyber, to see it coming. It would have sufficed to look at our reckless policy for the past decade with regards to Hamas,” he said.

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett also told the outlet Monday that Israel was facing “a Nazi conception.”

Eugene Kontorvitch, a George Mason international law professor, referred to Saturday’s attack as “the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.”

This is by far the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. All those who believe they would have opposed the Nazis at the time, and not favored appeasement, must prove it now. — Eugene Kontorovich (@EVKontorovich) October 8, 2023

Terrorists have also infiltrated Israel from Lebanon, according to Israel Defense Forces (IDF).