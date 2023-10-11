‘Not Happened Since The Nazis’: Ted Cruz Says Hamas Attacked Israel ‘Simply Because They’re Jews’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Wednesday the Hamas attacks against Israel were “simply because they’re Jews” in an episode of his “Verdict with Ted Cruz” podcast.

“This is something that has not happened since the Nazis,” Cruz said. “Death squads going house by house by house and murdering every resident there simply because they’re Jews. It is horrific.”

Hamas has always used human shields, because those feed into anti-Israel propaganda. Hamas has even placed their headquarters beneath a hospital and operated out of mosques. They’re committing heinous war crimes. pic.twitter.com/OPRvwVZIxf — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 10, 2023

The senator attended solidarity services in Texas synagogues both Monday and Tuesday evening, where “the pain and agony in the Jewish community [was] enormous.” He described “weeping” attendees and “scared” American Jews who have family members and friends in war-torn Israel.

Cruz criticized President Joe Biden for delaying to address the nation. The senator was “glad” Biden finally said, “‘America stands with Israel, period.’” However, he noted the Biden Administration failed to acknowledge “their own culpability” for funding Iran. A top military adviser of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tehran supported Hamas’ attacks, according to Politico.

One Israeli who spoke at the Dallas service Tuesday told attendees “her sixth-grade students were texting her in terror,” and she expressed fear when they would “go silent,” Cruz said. The woman also talked about her friend in Israel, who “saved her two daughters” but witnessed terrorists take her son hostage. (RELATED: ‘With Overwhelming Force’: 2024 Presidential Candidates Respond To Attack On Israel)

Cruz described the gruesome imagery emerging from the war zone, emphasizing babies were shot and beheaded. The senator described “hundreds of Israelis” who were “[chased] down and killed” at a concert at the Gaza Strip, saying women and little girls were “violently [raped].

“This is evil. There’s no ambiguity about it. There’s no justification about it. There’s no ‘on the one hand, on the other hand.’ Anyone who rapes and murders children is evil,” Cruz said. “These are barbarians.”

Israel declared war after Hamas militants launched rocket attacks and invaded parts of Israel on Saturday, killing hundreds and wounding thousands. Biden announced Tuesday at least 14 Americans were among those killed in Israel.