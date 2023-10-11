NYC Takes Aim At ‘Rat Buffet Lines’ As ‘War On Rats’ Continues

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams took aim at the city’s “rat buffet lines” by implementing new rules for residential buildings Wednesday.

Private residences are now expected to containerize their trash in an effort to crack down on leaky trash bags, a main attraction for rodents looking to eat, according to ABC 7 NY. Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch joined Adams to announce the new strategy in the administration’s “war on rats.”

The New York City Department of Sanitation says starting in the fall of 2024 buildings with nine or fewer residential units will be required to place trash in secure containers. @jennamdeangelis has more on the Big Apple’s ongoing war on rats. https://t.co/8kK6oQPpAH — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) October 11, 2023

Properties with nine or less units — approximately 95% of buildings across the city’s five boroughs — must use secure, lidded containers instead of black trash bags. Food-related businesses were required to make the switch prior to private properties, starting in July. (RELATED: PETA Activists Say New York City Officials Shouldn’t Kill ‘Sensitive’ Rats)

“Our administration is winning the war on rats, and we are keeping up the fight,” Adams said. “With this new plan to put residential trash in containers, 70 percent of trash in our city will be off our streets and out of rat buffet lines. We are moving aggressively to execute our ambitious vision and deliver the clean, safe city New Yorkers demand and deserve.”

An estimated 20 pounds of trash will be eliminated from city streets as soon as the new rule is enacted for businesses in March 2024. Residential properties are expected to follow the rule starting in fall 2024, the outlet reported.

Department of Education staff member Kathleen Corradi was appointed by Adams in April as New York City’s first ever “rat czar.” She was tasked with reducing the city’s rat population in several areas, including 73 parks and roughly 70 schools.