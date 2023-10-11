Pizza Topped With A Loaded Gun And Pepperoni Leads To Arrest

Police reportedly discovered a pizza topped with a loaded gun and pepperoni during a traffic stop in California, leading to an arrest Tuesday.

Police stopped Danny Carson, 47, at around 3 a.m. in Kern County, near the Los Angeles County line, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. Police stopped Carson for “simple vehicle code violations,” the sheriff’s office reportedly said.

Law enforcement said they searched Carson’s vehicle and found firearms and 1.5 pounds of drugs, according to the outlet. Narcotics were allegedly inside the suspect’s alleged stash, including methamphetamine, Xanax, cocaine and fentanyl. He also allegedly possessed a sawed-off shotgun and two loaded handguns, one of which authorities found boxed on top of a pepperoni pizza, per Fox 5 Atlanta.

Police also retrieved cash, scales, narcotics paraphernalia and packaging from inside of the vehicle, the outlet reported.

Law enforcement also arrested Benjamin Vasquez, 47, Krista Rutledge, 30, and Saydee Vandehey, 18, and booked them for multiple weapon and drugs violations, according to the outlet.

Police said Carson had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and was on post-release community supervision for weapons violations, Fox 5 Atlanta noted.