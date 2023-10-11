English Teacher With OnlyFans Resigns, Plans To Take Career In ‘Different Direction’

A Missouri English teacher who was placed on leave in September after it was discovered she had an OnlyFans has resigned, the district confirmed Wednesday, and said she plans to take her career in a “different direction.”

Brianna Coppage, who taught at St. Clair High School, was placed on leave after an individual not affiliated with the St. Clair R-XIII School District found her pornographic content on the subscription-based website and alerted district officials, according to a statement the superintendent provided to a local CBS affiliate. (Woman Reportedly Makes A Cool Million After Abandoning Her Teaching Career For OnlyFans)

Missouri high school teacher Brianna Coppage, who was placed on leave for making content on OnlyFans, has decided to resign. But not before adding thousands to her subscriber count. Read:https://t.co/mqUGPbVrRN — OutKick (@Outkick) October 11, 2023

The teacher submitted her “voluntary resignation” and “decided to move forward in a different direction,” Superintendent Kyle Kruse said, per the outlet.

Coppage said she joined OnlyFans to supplement her teaching salary, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported. She made around $42,000 a year teaching, according to the outlet’s public pay database, to which she added $8,000 to $10,000 per month on OnlyFans, the outlet said.

A Google search for “Brianna Coppage” on OnlyFans.com leads to an account with the handle @brooklinlovexxx and a bio that reads, “Yes… I’m THAT teacher. Subscribe & let’s have some fun!!” On Sept. 27, a Twitter account with the same handle tweeted, “Y’all are wild 😂 someone shared my videos with my entire hometown. I hope you enjoyed watching 😉😉,” according to Outkick. The Twitter account is no longer active.

The OnlyFans page that appears to belong to Coppage indicates that her paywalled photos and videos include orgies, swinging and other X-rated content

The former teacher has gained thousands of subscribers since reports first surfaced, according to the Daily Mail.