EXCLUSIVE: Tim Scott Drops Ad In Key Early State Slamming Men In Women’s Sports, ‘Liberal Indoctrination’ Of Kids

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott will release an advertisement Wednesday, first shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation, in the key early nominating state of Iowa where he defends women’s sports and slams the “liberal indoctrination” of kids.

The ad is part of the campaign’s previously announced $8 million reservation for Iowa and New Hampshire and will air on FOX and satellite television through November, the DCNF confirmed. Scott addressed the issue of men playing in women’s sports and being allowed in their locker rooms, and laid out what he believes children should be taught in the classroom, according to the ad titled “Exceptional.”

“If God made you a man, you should play sports against men. But today, even that simple truth is under attack by the radical Left. As President, I will defend women’s sports, keep men out of the girls’ locker room, and stop the liberal indoctrination of our children,” Scott said in the video. “We need to teach our kids to love America. And to respect the values that make this the greatest country on Earth. I’m Tim Scott and I approve this message.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Tim Scott Campaign Drops Video Highlighting First Month Since Presidential Launch)

Scott will travel in Iowa on Wednesday while the ad begins broadcasting in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Sioux City markets, according to the campaign. The ad comes after he made a major foreign policy speech Tuesday where he addressed the Hamas terrorist attacks and pledged continued support of Israel.

The senator is averaging around 6.8% in Iowa behind former President Donald Trump with 49.2%, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 16%, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley with 8.8% and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with 7%, according to RealClearPolitics. Former Vice President Mike Pence has 3.4% support, and all other 2024 GOP hopefuls garnered less than 3%.

Scott has been campaigning largely on traditional American values, tapping into his background to argue that the U.S. is not a racist country. The senator is a pro-life and parental rights in education advocate, and also pledged to solve the border crisis, stand up to the Chinese Communist Party and increase an able-bodied workforce.

