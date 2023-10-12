DOJ Declined To Charge Senior FBI Employee Who Solicited Prostitutes, Government Watchdog Finds

A U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (OIG) report released Wednesday found that a senior FBI employee had been soliciting prostitutes from massage parlors, but announced that federal and state criminal prosecutors had declined to press charges.

The OIG was investigating the senior employee after receiving information about them from the FBI suggesting that they frequented massage parlor prostitution fronts run by a foreign national with whom they had an unreported “close or continuous” relationship, in violation of FBI policy, according to the report. The report did not go into detail as to why prosecutors did not pursue the case.

Women staffing illicit massage parlors are often victims of human trafficking or otherwise coerced into providing sexual services, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: GOP Reps Demand Answers From Biden DOJ On Prostitutes Allegedly ‘Exploited’ By Hunter Biden)

The OIG confirmed that the senior FBI employee “had solicited prostitutes on multiple occasions at various massage parlors in the same geographic area,” which the report notes violates the policies of the Department of Justice and the FBI. The OIG report also confirmed that the FBI employee “had failed to self-report a close relationship with the foreign national, which resulted in the Senior Level Employee having close and continuous contacts with the foreign national.”

The OIG report stated that the FBI employee “may have paid for and/or received sexual favors at the foreign national’s massage parlor or other massage parlors in the same geographic area.”

The Department of Justice did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.