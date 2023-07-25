GOP Reps Demand Answers From Biden DOJ On Prostitutes Allegedly ‘Exploited’ By Hunter Biden

Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia accused the Justice Department in a Tuesday letter of failing to aid prostitutes Hunter Biden allegedly “sexually exploited.”

Greene previously displayed images of Hunter Biden with prostitutes during a Wednesday hearing of the House Oversight Committee where Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden by the Justice Department, claiming Biden violated the Mann Act. The images Greene displayed during the hearing were blurred by Fox News due to their graphic depiction of Biden being engaged in various sexual acts with the prostitutes. (RELATED: ‘Focus On Donald Trump’: GOP Reps Say Biden Probe Reveals ‘Serious Problems’ At DOJ)

“The Committee is concerned DOJ disregarded the victims who were sexually exploited by Hunter Biden. Specifically, Congressional testimony indicates that Hunter Biden paid prostitutes—victims—and used such payments as tax expenses for one of his companies,” Greene and Comer wrote in the letter to Hilary Axam, National Human Trafficking Coordinator, and Kristina Rose, Director, Office for Victims of Crime.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨@RepJamesComer and @RepMTG sent a letter today to Hilary Azam, National Human Trafficking Coordinator, and Kristina Rose, Director of the Office for Victims of Crimes, regarding concerns the Justice Department disregarded the victims who were sexually exploited by… pic.twitter.com/HtlVVfCC31 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 25, 2023

Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Greene noted provisions of the Crime Victims Rights Act (CVRA) and the Mandatory Victim Restitution Act (MVRA) might not be applicable due to the reduced charges.

“The Committee is concerned about the narrow scope of the charges that the DOJ chose to bring despite available evidence to other, more serious crimes,” Comer and Greene wrote. “The limited charging decisions may directly affect the victims’ ability to obtain relief. In choosing to ignore more severe criminal charges or omit relevant offense conduct, the DOJ opted to leave victims out of the conversation—a statutory right under the CVRA.”

The Justice Department announced June 20 that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program.

“By only charging two misdemeanor violations for the tax Information and Plea Agreement under Title 26—instead of Title 18—federal prosecutors have foreclosed any restitution under the Mandatory Victim Restitution Act (MVRA),” Greene and Comer wrote. “A victim cannot recover mandatory restitution pursuant to the MVRA under Title 26 offenses whereas the Mann Act would have allowed for full and timely restitution under the law because it is a Title 18 offense.”

“The DOJ chose charges that precluded victims from being able to find relief under the MVRA. The Committee is therefore also interested in finding legislative solutions that would ensure the DOJ remains committed in their responsibility to serve justice to all parties throughout the criminal process, including under the MVRA,” Greene and Comer added.

