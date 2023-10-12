Soccer Bombshell Says A-Lister Offered $110,000 To ‘Spend A Night With Her’

Famous Swiss soccer star Alisha Lehmann says “a very well-known” celebrity offered her $110,000 to spend a night with her, during a recent episode of the “Dir Tea Talk” podcast.

The Aston Villa striker and social media model alleged that the sultry offer came from an “international” celebrity and said that she turned down the opportunity, according to The Sun. She refused to identify the man who propositioned her, though she did say that the offer was not at all appealing to her.

“But my answer was — ‘No way! And just 100,000?'” she said.

Lehmann explained how the situation unfolded and described feeling caught off guard by the unexpected — and very bold — offer.

“I was in Miami, my favorite place, and I met some friends at a club,” the 24-year-old athlete told German singer Shirin David during the podcast. “I got a message on my mobile, which I didn’t reply to, but the same person then messaged the bodyguard looking after me.”

Lehmann explained that the mystery man is someone she had crossed paths with previously.

“We had previously bumped into one another at an event,” she said on the podcast, according to The Sun. “The message said: ‘I will pay Alisha 100,000 Swiss francs to spend a night with her.'”

Lehmann claimed that her bodyguard also interacted with the star’s agent, who practically begged for the star to agree to a hot night with his client.

“The crazy thing is that I still have his message on my phone,” she said. “It is a bit stupid.” (RELATED: Adam22 Bought His Wife A Lambo To Celebrate Having Sex With Someone Else)

David pried a bit further for more information, but Lehmann wouldn’t give up the details.

“I cannot reveal his name,” she said. “But he is very, very well known on an international level.”