Video Shows Women In Headscarves Taking Down Posters Of Missing Israelis

A viral video shows women in what appear to be hijabs — Islamic headscarves — taking down posters of Israeli kidnap victims in London.

The StopAntisemitism organization tweeted the video Thursday afternoon under the caption “London – women removing posters of those missing in Israel.”(RELATED: Officials Investigating Bomb Threats Aimed At Synagogues Across 10 Different States)

“Outrageous. This is f**king outrageous,” one person told the women tearing down the posters.

“What’s outrageous?” one of the women taking down posters asked.

London – women removing posters of those missing in Israel. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Ufa4u5AXtD — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 12, 2023

“You,” the person responded.

A bystander then asked the women, “Why don’t you do something for Palestine? Why don’t you do anything — ”

“This is for Palestine,” one of the women taking down the posters shouted back.

“What about the innocent children and people?” another bystander asked.

“What about the children in Palestine?” one of the women with a headscarf responded.

The practice of putting posters up of persons that Hamas kidnapped as a result of their Saturday invasion into Israel has been done in other cities like Berlin, Madrid, New York City and Barcelona, Jewish News reported. The flyers depict the faces of the kidnap victim, identifies him/her by name and has the word “kidnapped” on them.

In London, the Jewish community put up these posters in non-Jewish areas to spread public awareness to non-Jewish Londoners, the outlet noted.

Eyal Baram, one of the organizers of this effort, told Jewish Press, “I have lost nine friends in the past few days” in Israel. “We have never seen anything on this level since the Holocaust.”

Since Hamas’s assault on southern Israel on Saturday, the internationally designated terrorist group has killed 1,300 Israelis and taken over 100 people hostage. The organization has controlled the Gaza Strip since it seized power there back in June 2007.