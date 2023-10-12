Police Issue Arrest Warrant For NBA Star Miles Bridges In Relation To Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident and an alleged violation of a protective order, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Bridges, 25, is still on probation for a 2022 felony charge of injuring a child’s parent, which is what prompted the domestic violence order, according to WSOC-TV. Bridges allegedly violated the protective order by contacting the victim, and then again during an incident that occurred at the victim’s residence earlier in October, the outlet reported, citing the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“The defendant violated a valid protective order issued…by [threatening the] victim during a custody exchange, throwing pool table balls at her vehicle,” the case documents revealed Thursday state. The vehicle window was smashed and the car was dented, according to the documents.

During the alleged exchange, he threatened to “take everything from her and withhold child support” if she told the police, according to the documents.

Bridges is also facing a misdemeanor child abuse charge, as there were children in the car when the window was broken, according to the criminal summons. (RELATED: REPORT: Former NBA Star Eric Bledsoe Arrested For Domestic Violence).

“The damage caused was in excess of $200.00,” the documents state.

The victim is Bridges’ ex-girlfriend, according to WSOC-TV. They share two children together and are reportedly in the middle of a custody battle.

Bridges was arrested in June 2022 on a felony domestic violence charge after allegedly getting physical with a woman. He was charged with one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, according to The Athletic.

Bridges assaulted his then-girlfriend in front of their children June 27, 2022, the outlet reported.

Bridges has a set court date of Nov. 13, 2023, according to case documents.