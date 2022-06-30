REPORT: Charlotte Hornets Player Miles Bridges Arrested On Felony Domestic Violence Charge

Charlotte Hornets player Miles Bridges is reportedly in some serious trouble with the law.

The young forward was taken into custody on a felony domestic violence charge Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Bridges is accused of getting physical with a woman during an argument. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When police arrived at the scene, Bridges was gone and later turned himself in, according to the same report.

As I always say, Bridges has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here in America, and we should all be grateful for that fact.

Having said that, this isn’t a minor situation. He’s not being accused of being a bit too drunk in public or something like that.

Bridges has been reportedly arrested on a felony domestic violence charge after he allegedly got physical with a woman. That’s an incredibly serious charge to get hit with.

While a ton of details aren’t out there, the police clearly felt they were justified in making the arrest.

Let’s hope the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and make sure to check back for the latest updates as we have them on this developing situation.