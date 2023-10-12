Blue State Politicians Still Have Posts On Twitter Praising Murdered Journalist Accused Of Having Sex With 15 Year Old

Several high-profile Pennsylvania politicians have left up posts on X, formerly Twitter, commemorating murdered journalist Josh Kruger, despite recent allegations about his hidden drug use and former sexual relationship with a minor.

The family of primary suspect Robert Davis claimed that Kruger had started a sexual relationship with him when he was 15 and later attempted to blackmailed him. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Democratic Sen. John Fetterman and Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney have statements published to X after the shooting that praise Kruger, despite user comments criticizing the posts. (RELATED: Liberal Prosecutors Helped Fuel Crime Surges In Some American Cities, Experts Say)

“Josh Kruger lifted up the most vulnerable and stigmatized people in our communities – particularly unhoused people living with addiction,” Krasner wrote following the journalist’s death.

Krasner also said that it was “encouraging” to see Kruger’s work as a journalist and government employee. He wrote that Kruger “deserved to write the ending of his personal story” and extended his “deepest condolences” to the deceased journalist’s family and friends.

“A devastating loss,” Fetterman tweeted on the same day. “Josh cared deeply about Philly and fiercely advocated for the most vulnerable communities through his journalism. He will be sorely missed. Gisele + I send our deepest condolences to Josh’s loved ones.”

A devastating loss. Josh cared deeply about Philly and fiercely advocated for the most vulnerable communities through his journalism. He will be sorely missed. Gisele + I send our deepest condolences to Josh’s loved ones. https://t.co/y7tblaFd2M — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) October 2, 2023

“Shocked and saddened by Josh Kruger’s death,” Kenney wrote. “He cared deeply about our city and its residents, which was evident in his public service and writing. Our administration was fortunate to call him a colleague, and our prayers are with everyone who knew him.”

Detectives said that they found explicit images and messages on Kruger’s phone, although they did not confirm whether their findings were related to Davis or not. Sources called the images “disturbing” and said that officers had found meth in Kruger’s bedroom, as well.

“It’s tragic what happened,” Davis’ mother told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “But I feel like my son is a victim in this, as well.”

Krasner, Fetterman, Kenney and the Philadelphia Police Department did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.