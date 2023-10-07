Philadelphia Journalist Josh Kruger Gunned Down By A Teen He Was ‘Trying To Help,’ Police Say

New details emerged of the shooting of freelance Philadelphia journalist and activist, Josh Kruger, who was fatally gunned down in his home early Monday morning. Kruger, a 39-year-old former city employee, was shot seven times in the chest and abdomen, according to ABC News.

The alleged perpetrator is a 19-year-old individual whom Kruger was reportedly “trying to help,” according to a Friday update from the police, per the outlet. An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Robert Davis in connection with Kruger’s murder, Philadelphia Police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond revealed during a news conference.

Davis remains at large and is considered “armed and dangerous,” Marshmond cautioned. Kruger and Davis were reportedly acquainted, with Kruger actively trying to provide assistance to the teen.

Shocked and saddened by Josh Kruger’s death. He cared deeply about our city and its residents, which was evident in his public service and writing. Our administration was fortunate to call him a colleague, and our prayers are with everyone who knew him. https://t.co/dnRxQ0Ic3W — Mayor Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) October 2, 2023

While the investigation is ongoing, authorities are working on the motive behind the tragic incident, the outlet added. Davis reportedly faced issues related to homelessness at some point, but this has not been confirmed as of the time of writing. (RELATED: REPORT: Philly Journalist Shot And Killed At Home, Weeks After ‘She-Devil’ Man Allegedly Threatened Him)

Kruger, who openly identified as queer, was known for his writings on LGBTQ+ topics, as well as addressing matters related to drug abuse and homelessness.

“Many of us knew Josh Kruger as a comrade who never stopped advocating for queer Philadelphians living on the margins of society,” the district attorney’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee said in a statement “His struggles mirrored so many of ours — from community rejection, to homelessness, to addiction, to living with HIV, to poverty — and his recovery, survival, and successes showed what’s possible when politicians and elected leaders reject bigotry and work affirmatively to uplift all people.”