Zac Efron Looks Brutal In ‘The Iron Claw’ Trailer, Despite Never Speaking To Kevin Von Erich About The Role

The trailer for Zac Efron’s latest movie, “The Iron Claw” dropped Wednesday, and it looks pretty darn good.

“The Iron Claw” tells the true story of brothers Kevin and Kerry Von Erich of the wrestling dynasty that is the Von Erich family, according to Variety. Efron takes on the leading role of Kevin, while Jeremy Allen White is playing Kerry, telling the origin story of the world of wrestling we know today.

While a movie about wrestling might not sound like everyone’s cup of tea, the first fifteen seconds of “The Iron Claw” trailer should totally change your mind. As those timeless notes of “Don’t Fear The Reaper” begin to play, we’re taken on a beautiful journey through the heartland of America’s history, what happens when parents pit their kids against each other and the heartbreak that comes with success.

But here’s the thing: Efron didn’t bother to speak to the real Von Erich during the development or filming of the movie, according to an interview the former pro conducted with Joe Pags. (RELATED: Zac Efron Stars In One Of The Greatest War Movies Ever, And It’s All About Beer)

Von Erich’s kid showed up on set, and said it was eerie to see their family portrayed by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but Efron didn’t bother to get any notes from the man himself. So, I guess we’ll have to see whether the underlying story is true to life. I hope it is! “The Iron Claw” drops in theaters on December 22.