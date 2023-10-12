Truck Circles Harvard Campus Revealing Names Of Students Who Signed Pro-Palestine Letter

A truck displaying the names and photos of Harvard students who allegedly signed a letter blaming Israel for a violent Hamas terrorist attack on the country drove around the campus on Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

Multiple student groups endorsed an open letter on Sunday that blamed “Israeli colonial occupation” for the terrorist attacks committed by Hamas on Saturday, which killed over 1,200 people. Accuracy in Media (AIM), a nonprofit watchdog, drove a truck featuring the names and photos of the students, beginning the first of a multi-day campaign that involves other tactics, according to the Post. (RELATED: Progressive Student Group Launches ‘Week Of Action’ In Support Of Palestinians)

“It’s incredibly important to know who the hateful antisemites are in our society. And it’s important for people to know that their actions have consequences,” AIM President Adam Guillette told the Post.

The truck has video screens on the sides that read “Harvard’s Leading Antisemites,” according to pictures on X, formerly Twitter.

Student groups at other elite universities and colleges, such Columbia University, Yale University and George Washington University, also put out statements supporting Palestine following the terrorist attack on Israel.

Bill Ackman, billionaire hedge fund manager, wrote on X Tuesday that students who signed the Harvard letter should have their names released so that companies don’t hire them.

There were at least four websites that listed the personal information of the students linked to the organizations, according to the Harvard Crimson. At least eight student groups have since retracted their signatures.

Harvard President Claudine Gay responded to the letter Tuesday and stated that “no student group” speaks for the university.

Harvard and AIM did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.