Progressive Student Group Launches ‘Week Of Action’ In Support Of Palestinians

A progressive student group announced a “week of action” in support of Palestinians Monday after Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and murdered hundreds of civilians on Saturday, according to a tweet.

The Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) is a progressive student organization that supports gender ideology, diversity, equity and inclusion(DEI) and is anti-cop, according to their Twitter account. SDS announced it will be holding a “national week of action” to support Palestinians following Hamas terrorists invading the country of Israel and killing hundreds of women and children, going house to house killing civilians and massacring hundreds at a music festival near Gaza. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Babies Being Taken By Terrorists’: Israelis React To Hamas’ ‘Shocking’ Surprise Attack)

“SDS demands NO US aid to Israel. WE STAND UNEQUIVOCALLY WITH THE PEOPLE OF PALESTINE! Join us for our national week of action to support the Palestinian resistance movement! From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free!” SDS tweeted.

SDS demands NO US aid to Israel. WE STAND UNEQUIVOCALLY WITH THE PEOPLE OF PALESTINE! Join us for our national week of action to support the Palestinian resistance movement! From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free! 2/2 pic.twitter.com/24liqyzbXk — National SDS (@NewSDS) October 9, 2023

“On Oct 6th, the Palestinian resistance movement led coordinated attacks that utterly humiliated Israel. They have been able to seize land stolen from them and continue to push further into Zionist territory,” the SDS organization tweeted.

SDS has chapters at University of California-Berkeley, Columbia University Kent State, Cleveland Cornell, Princeton, University of Maryland, University of Texas and University of Washington, according to their website. Their Facebook group contains over 1,000 members.

Other progressives have made statements in support of the Palestinians following the Hamas terrorist attacks. Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush came under fire from fellow Democrats after weekend statements calling Israel an apartheid state and calling for an end to U.S. funding, according to The Hill. The New York City Democratic Socialists held a rally on Sunday in support of the Palestinians following the attacks on Israel.

SDS did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

