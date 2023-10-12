‘What’s Happening Is A Crime’: Tucker Calls Border Crisis ‘Election Rigging On A Mass Scale’

Tucker Carlson said Thursday that the massive tide of illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S. was “election rigging on a mass scale.”

The Border Patrol has recorded over 1.8 million illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border between October 2022 and August, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection following 2.2 million encounters in fiscal year 2022. In August Border Patrol saw over 181,000 illegal crossings in the region. Fox News reported 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022. (RELATED: Elon Musk Visits Illegal Immigration Hotspot At Southern Border)

WATCH:

Ep. 30 What’s happening at the southern border isn’t just an invasion, but a crime. The politicians and NGOs responsible for it are criminals, who should be punished accordingly. pic.twitter.com/cbkTSUyogC — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 12, 2023

“The result is a country — our country — that is changing faster than it ever has, but not through democratic means, instead by force, through waves of mass immigration that not a single American voted for,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, said. “What’s happening is a crime. It violates both federal law and the core precepts of democracy, that citizens get to govern their own country. This is election rigging on a mass scale.”

Carlson showed video of hundreds of illegal immigrants in El Paso entering the United States.

“That’s your country being invaded,” Carlson said. “It will never be the same. Republicans in Congress, the Republican governor of Texas, do nothing as it goes on.”

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has been in a legal battle with the Biden administration over barriers erected by state agencies to reduce or deter illegal immigration. Videos posted on social media show Border Patrol agents cutting the barriers and allowing the illegal immigrants into Texas.

Carlson later praised Dominik Tarczynski, a member of the European Parliament from Poland, for working to “protect Poland from rapid demographic change.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.