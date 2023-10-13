13-Year-Old Reportedly Stabs Mother To Death In Her Sleep

A 13-year-old son stabbed his mother to death in her sleep inside a Florida apartment Thursday night, according to a local report.

Derek Rosa called the police at around 11:30 p.m. saying he had “just murdered his mother” at the Amelia Oaks apartment complex, Local 10 reported, citing Hialeah Police Department spokesperson Lt. Eddie Rodriguez.

Officers found Irina Garcia dead “in her bedroom next to a crib” that held a two-week old infant, Rodriguez said. The uninjured baby is now with Garcia’ grandmother, while Garcia’s husband, a truck driver, travels home to Hialeah.

Rosa waited until his 39-year-old mother was sleeping to stab her repeatedly, police said. The suspect, an honors student at iMater Charter Middle/High School, was “calm and apologetic” when officers arrived at the scene, Local 10 reported.

The underage suspect was first taken to the juvenile detention center. He was later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital after he threatened to harm himself, the report continued. (RELATED: Man Reportedly Admits To Killing Sister Over An ‘Electric Bill’ Dispute)

The motive for the mother’s alleged murder remains unknown, according to the outlet.

A 23-year-old woman was found guilty by an Ohio court of beating and stabbing her mother to death in March 2020. The daughter allegedly hit her mother with an iron skillet in the head before stabbing her “nearly 30 times in the neck,” the prosecutor’s office said.