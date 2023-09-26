Woman Found Guilty Of Beating Mom To Death With ‘Iron Skillet’ After She Found Out Daughter’s Secret

An Ohio court found a 23-year-old woman guilty of beating and stabbing her mother to death because she reportedly found out her daughter had been kicked out of college, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sydney Powell was found guilty of the murder of her mother, 50-year-old healthcare worker Brenda Powell, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

“In March of 2020, Sydney Powell struck Brenda Powell in the head with an iron skillet, then stabbed her nearly 30 times in the neck,” the office said. (RELATED: Man Reportedly Admits To Killing Sister Over An ‘Electric Bill’ Dispute)

Powell, a former Mount Union University student, was also found guilty of felonious assault and tampering with evidence, prosecutors said. After a jury delivered the verdict Wednesday, Powell sobbed in the Summit County Common Pleas courtroom, Court TV reported.

Police arrived at the scene on March 3, 2020, after a welfare call had been placed by someone at the University of Mount Union, according to Court TV. The caller reportedly said that he had heard “yelling and screaming” when he had spoken to Powell over the phone and that he contacted authorities after calling back twice with no answer.

Police found Powell’s mother with severe injuries before she was taken to a hospital where she eventually died, the New York Post reported. The Summit County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was “multiple sharp and blunt force injuries” and ruled it a homicide, Court TV reported.

Although the defense argued that Sydney had suffered a psychotic break when she killed her mother, a psychiatrist hired by prosecutors said that Sydney didn’t fit the legal definition of insanity at the time of the murder, according to the Post.

“Sydney stopped attacking with the pan, presumably went to the kitchen with a knife,” assistant prosecutor Brian Stano said. “She had to switch weapons and keep attacking.” He added that Sydney attacked her mother because she didn’t want her secret about being kicked out of university revealed, the New York Post reported.

Powell faces the possibility of life behind bars when she is sentenced on Sept. 28, according to the Post.