Cristiano Ronaldo Could Face ’99 Lashes’ For Hugging, Kissing Disabled Iranian Painter: REPORT

Iranian lawyers are pushing for soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo to receive 99 lashes as a punishment for adultery after he apparently hugged and kissed a female painter in Iran, according to multiple reports.

Fans in Iran greeted Ronaldo when he visited the country with his team, Al-Nassr, to play an Asian Champions League game against Persepolis on September 19. Among those fans was a disabled painter who creates art with her feet, named Fatima Hamimi, according to The Sun. She gifted Ronaldo two paintings of himself, and he responded by embracing her and giving her a peck on the forehead.

In Iran, it is considered adultery to touch another woman while in a relationship, per The Sun.

Several lawyers from Iran are seeking retribution and are insisting the soccer legend, who has been romantically linked to Georgina Rodriguez for several years, be subjected to 99 lashes as a form of punishment, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The severe beating and punishment would presumably be imminent upon his return to Iran based on governing laws.

Multiple outlets from Iran have reported Ronaldo has already been sentenced to the 99 lashes, according to Mundo Deportivo. However, some outlets reported the soccer star can evade punishment if he shows remorse for his actions, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Mocked By Fans After Al-Nassr Eliminated From Saudi Arabia Super Cup)

Ronaldo’s team is not slated to return to Iran for a game at this time, but that remains a future possibility if the team progresses to the knockout stages of the Asian Champions League tournament, per TMZ.

Ronaldo has not yet issued a public comment regarding this situation.