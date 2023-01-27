Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Mocked By Fans After Al-Nassr Eliminated From Saudi Arabia Super Cup

This is rough.

After Al-Nassr was eliminated from the Saudi Arabia Super Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo was mocked by fans with “Messi” chants.

In the semi-finals of the Jan. 26 tournament, Ronaldo‘s new club was taken out 3-1 by Al-Ittihad, with zero scores coming from the 37-year-old, again — he also failed to score in his debut for Al-Nassr. As Ronaldo was walking down the tunnel after the loss, he didn’t look happy at all.

However, it only got worse as Ronaldo got it hard from Ittihad fans, who were taunting him with “Messi” chants, a reference to his long-time rival Lionel Messi — who is considered the greatest of all time in the sport of soccer.

Saudi Arabia fans taunting Ronaldo with “Messi Messi” chants after he lost the Saudi Supercup to Al-Ittihad😭😭pic.twitter.com/WuzN35VUxQ — Troll Football (@Troll_Fotballl) January 27, 2023

It was truly a bad night for Ronaldo, who had an opportunity to grab his first piece of Middle Eastern silverware after struggling Al-Feiha made the finals of the Saudi Arabia Super Cup earlier in the day.

Ronaldo and Nassr got rolled over from the get-go, being down in a 2-0 hole in the first half that featured Abderrazak Hamdallah making the first official Messi reference of the day, replicating his 2017 celebration when he hit the El Clasico-winning goal in the last minute.

La tête d’Hamedallah pour le 2/0 ! 🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/PosQG4cL2R — SOCCER212 (@SCCR_212) January 26, 2023

Al-Nassr's only score came from midfielder Talisca, which brought the club's deficit down to 2-1, however, Ittihad put the final nail in the coffin when they hit a third goal in stoppage-time.

Just a rough day for Ronaldo — I get it, stay strong, king.