Fox Uses She/Her Pronouns In Article About Dylan Mulvaney’s ‘Woman Of The Year’ Win

Fox News used feminine pronouns in an article Thursday reporting on biological male Dylan Mulvaney’s “Woman of the Year” award.

Mulvaney, a man who identifies as a woman, received the award from “Attitude,” a British LGBTQ magazine, at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards in the United Kingdom on Wednesday. The Fox News article, “Dylan Mulvaney award ‘Woman of the Year’ by UK magazine: ‘Means so much more to me.'”

“The influencer noted how grateful she was to receive the “honor from a queer publication like Attitude” saying it “means so much more to me,” one part of the article wrote.

“Mulvaney also noted she was glad to receive the award in the U.K. as it helped her feel that she didn’t have “that baggage that I was carrying back in the U.S,” another line reads.

Of course Fox respects Mulvaney’s preferred pronouns throughout the article https://t.co/hY7p1T8moM — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 13, 2023

Fox News has historically referred to Mulvaney and other biological males identifying as transgender as “she” and “her,” instead of avoiding pronouns or taking biology into account before its largely conservative audience. Other conservative outlets, including the New York Post and the Washington Examiner, have repeatedly addressed Mulvaney with feminine pronouns. (RELATED: Here Are All The Conservative-Leaning Outlets That Call Dylan Mulvaney A ‘She’)

Fox News reported on a family who “transitioned” in a June 2022 segment of “America’s Newsroom,” in which anchor Bryan Llenas praised the family’s so-called “extraordinary courage” and expressed hope people will have “more acceptance” towards families transitioning their kids. The parents of a 14-year-old child, Ryland Whittington, began “transitioning” their daughter at age 5.

A leaked copy of a handbook first obtained by the Daily Signal found that Fox News employees were permitted to use the bathrooms and dress in a manner that matched their gender identity. The handbook offered guidelines to employees on a “Workplace Transition Plan,” which gives employees the right to be “open about their transition” and avoid harassment, discrimination, or retaliation, and without fear of consequences or transphobia for living openly.”