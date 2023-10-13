‘He’s An Animal’: George Santos Gets Into Screaming Match With Jewish Man Reportedly Critical Of Israel

Republican Rep. George Santos of New York got in a screaming match with a man who criticized Israel in a congressional office building Friday.

Santos was in the Longworth House Office Building when he had the exchange over Israel, according to NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur, who said the man identified himself as Shabd Singh of Washington. The man was taken into custody by Capitol Police, Semafor political reporter Kadia Goba posted on X, formerly Twitter. (RELATED: ‘You Are A Disgrace’: Lindsey Graham Tells Congressional ‘Squad’ Members To ‘Shut The Hell Up’)

Just now on Capitol Hill: George Santos has a yelling match with a man who’s here, calling the man “human scum,” screaming at the top of his lungs. Man says his name is Shabd Singh of Washington, a Jewish American who’s critical of Israeli policies. Video of the moment here 👇 pic.twitter.com/iZrTZWeg8v — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 13, 2023

“Officers, officers, this is the gentleman who was accosting me when I had a two-month old baby in my hands,” Santos said in video posted by Kapur.

“You are a terrorist sympathizer!” Santos shouted. “You are human scum!”

New York Sun reporter Matt Rice posted a photo on X of Santos holding the unidentified baby as he was leaving the office of Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee.

What just happened in Longworth??? pic.twitter.com/ujKHayt8aT — Nolan D. McCaskill (@NolanDMcCaskill) October 13, 2023

“The next time he tries to accost me with a child in my hand I want him out of here,” Santos said in a video posted to X by reporter Nolan McCaskill of The Messenger. “He is an animal. I am holding a child. He is a fucking terrorist sympathizer.”

“Nobody defending Hamas has any business in this building whether you’re elected, whether you’re a civilian,” Santos said in a video posted by CSPAN.

Rep. George Santos (R-NY): “The gentleman back there is a terrorist sympathizer that has no business in this building… Nobody defending Hamas has any business in this building whether you’re elected, whether you’re a civilian.” It is unclear who he is referencing. pic.twitter.com/K57QWsrq1S — CSPAN (@cspan) October 13, 2023

The Justice Department unveiled a 23-count superseding indictment of Santos Tuesday, accusing him of stealing donors’ identities and making fraudulent charges on their credit cards.

