‘From The River To The Sea’: College Students Hold Pro-Palestinian Rallies After Hamas Terrorist Attacks

College student groups all over the U.S. held protests this week in support of Palestinians and in opposition to Israel following the deadly Hamas terrorist attacks Saturday.

Multiple student organizations at elite colleges and universities signed open letters in support of Palestinians following the Hamas terrorist attacks. On college campuses around the U.S., students held protests in support of Palestinians and in opposition to Israel, with many using slogans and imagery explicitly associated with violent acts against Israel. (RELATED: Truck Circles Harvard Campus Revealing Names Of Students Who Signed Pro-Palestine Letter )

The widespread Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 Israelis and the murders of unarmed women and children, according to CBS News.

Students at the University of South Florida can be heard shouting, “resistance is justified,” according to footage taken by video journalist and editor in chief of News 2 Share, Ford Fischer. They also can be heard shouting “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan that has been criticized as a call for violence and destruction of the Israeli state.

VIDEO THREAD: “Resistance is justified! Occupation is a crime!” Students for Socialism at the University of South Florida rallied this afternoon against Israel, demanding “No more money for Israel’s crimes!” “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” Filmed by… pic.twitter.com/wfbrV3OVLk — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 12, 2023

Multiple pro-Palestine student groups used paragliders in posters advertising their rallies. The paragliders reference the transportation methods of Hamas terrorists who used them to enter Israel, killing civilians in several areas including a music festival.

University of North Carolina’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter used a paraglider in its post advocating for a pro-Palestine rally Oct. 12. The post also included the “from the river to the sea” slogan.

The University of Louisville Students for Justice in Palestine also used a paraglider it its social media post advertising a pro-Palestine rally Oct. 12.

“Join Louisville SJP and PSL Louisville as we rally for our brothers and sisters resisting the occupational forces in Gaza,” the post reads.

Students at George Washington University held a candlelit vigil Tuesday for Palestinians after the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, according to a tweet.

GW students gathering in DC for a planned “Vigil for the Martyrs of Palestine.” Many of them wearing face masks. pic.twitter.com/2FFXU6LJTJ — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 10, 2023

“We grieve them and we uplift the struggle for liberation that they made the ultimate sacrifice for,” reads a social media post by George Washington University’s Students for Justice in Palestine advertising its pro-Palestine rally.

Pro-Palestine student groups at elite campuses released statements appearing to condone violence and supporting the methods used by Hamas terrorists in Israel.

“Decolonization is not a metaphor. It is not an abstract academic theory to be discussed and debated in classrooms and papers. It is a tangible material event in which the colonized rise up against the colonizer and reclaim control over their own lives,” George Washington University’s Students for Justice Palestine wrote in a statement Tuesday.

Student groups at other elite universities and colleges, including Harvard University, Columbia University, Yale University also put out statements supporting Palestinians following the terrorist attack on Israel.

“There has been, and will continue to be, an increased visible presence of USF police officers on campus. The USF Police Department is working closely with campus partners and local law enforcement to maintain a safe environment for all members of our community,” Althea Johnson, director of media relations for the University of South Florida told the DCNF.

University of South Florida, University of North Carolina, George Washington University and University of Louisville did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

