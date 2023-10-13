Jamaal Bowman Violated House Ethics Rules By Pulling Fire Alarm In Office Building, Watchdog Says

Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman violated ethics rules by pulling the fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building in late September, a watchdog organization said in a new ethics complaint.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) on Thursday accusing Bowman of violating ethics rules by activating the alarm on Sept. 30 ahead of a congressional vote on a government funding package. (RELATED: Another ‘Squad’ Member Slams Socialist Group For Supporting Hamas At Rally)

READ THE COMPLAINT:

“There is no question that he intentionally set off the fire alarm, regardless of whether his motive for doing so was to delay a vote or to use a door that was not permitted. For either motive it was an intentional act that violated House Ethics Rules, and his clear disregard for federal law and ethics rules as shown above must be considered when assessing his actions here,” the complaint reads.

FACT’s complaint also accuses Bowman of abusing official resources by posting government content on his campaign social media accounts, the New York Post first reported.

Bowman admitted to pulling the fire alarm and said he was confused by emergency signs visible on the door. Capitol Police circulated an image of Bowman pulling the fire alarm and have opened an investigation into the incident, the House Administration Committee confirmed.

Bowman’s office sent out talking points to his Democratic colleagues after the fire alarm incident using the word “Nazi” to describe some Republican lawmakers. Bowman later walked back the talking points in a public statement and said he did not personally sign off on them.

“Rep. Bowman’s continued abuse of official resources shows a complete disregard for federal law and House Ethics Rules, and it is frustrating for the American public to see this go on without repercussion. In light of our previous complaint, there is simply no credible claim that he doesn’t know the rules that govern social media usage, which shows he’s intentionally not following them,” FACT executive director Kendra Arnold said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller. “Furthermore, his disruption of official proceedings by pulling the fire alarm warrant further scrutiny by the OCE. The OCE has a duty to hold Members accountable to the law and ethics rules on behalf of the American public, and we encourage them to do so here.”

Bowman’s office did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.