Another ‘Squad’ Member Slams Socialist Group For Supporting Hamas At Rally

Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman condemned his fellow socialists for rallying in support of pro-Hamas terror.

The New York City Democratic Socialists of America (NYC-DSA) promoted a rally in support of Palestinians on Sunday, less than a day after Hamas terrorists launched their most serious attack on Israel in nearly 50 years. The organization said the rally intended to stand “in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid.”

After Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemned the NYC-DSA’s rally, Bowman said he is “shocked and disgusted” over the celebration of the terrorist attacks in a Tuesday statement.

“I am shocked and disgusted by the rally held here in NY this weekend celebrating death or attacks on civilians and showing swastikas,” Bowman wrote in a tweet. “I condemn any demonstration that does this in the strongest possible terms. We must proceed on the basis of recognizing our shared humanity.”

Many anti-Israel protesters called to liberate Palestine and blamed Israel for attacks, with one protester even telling pro-Israel protesters to be prepared to “get barbecued,” according to Fox News. President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that 14 Americans were killed along with at least 900 Israelis in the attacks.

Bowman further condemned the attacks against Israel in a lengthy statement calling to end the conflict and release American hostages. (RELATED: Doctor Describes ‘Carnage’ At Music Festival Attacked By Hamas)

“Hamas targeted defenseless and innocent civilians and killed the largest number of Jewish people outside of the Holocaust in one day. It has truly been a heartbreaking past few days with deaths we hoped would never happen again. Their actions are unequivocally abhorrent and must be strongly and clearly condemned.”

Ocasio-Cortez said the rally expressed “bigotry and callousness” at the rally in Times Square.

“It should not be hard to shut down hatred and antisemitism where we see it. That is a core tenet of solidarity,” AOC told Playbook nearly a day after the rally occurred. “The bigotry and callousness expressed in Times Square on Sunday were unacceptable and harmful in this devastating moment. It also did not speak for the thousands of New Yorkers who are capable of rejecting both Hamas’ horrifying attacks against innocent civilians as well as the grave injustices and violence Palestinians face under occupation.”