‘RINO Who Lost By 40+ Points’: Social Media Torches Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney After She Criticized Jim Jordan

Former Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney stepped back into congressional politics on Friday with a jab at Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as he vies for the speakership.

Cheney took to Twitter to slam Jordan, saying he “was involved in Trump’s conspiracy to steal the election and seize power” and puts the GOP at risk.

Jim Jordan was involved in Trump’s conspiracy to steal the election and seize power; he urged that Pence refuse to count lawful electoral votes. If Rs nominate Jordan to be Speaker, they will be abandoning the Constitution. They’ll lose the House majority and they’ll deserve to. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 13, 2023



Some Twitter users appeared to agree with Cheney but others weren’t so approving.

“Why would anyone take political advice from a RINO who lost by 40+ points?” lawyer Rogan O’Handley replied.

The quip was a reference to Cheney’s 2022 landslide Republican primary defeat in Wyoming, where she lost by 37 points.

Handley’s roast was followed by a plethora of criticism directed at Cheney with one user telling her to “Just go home” while another simply asked, “Who’s Liz Cheney?”

“Excellent endorsement for Jordan, best seen today!” another Twitter user said.

Cheney also faced censure in 2021 from her home state’s GOP after voting for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Announces Support For Embattled House Democrat)

Jordan won the GOP nomination for the speakership on Friday afternoon.