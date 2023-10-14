‘Interference In The Workplace’: Paul McCartney Reveals How The Beatles ‘Dealt With’ Yoko Ono

Paul McCartney revealed Wednesday how the Beatles dealt with Yoko Ono being brought into the studio by John Lennon in an episode of his “McCartney: A Life in Lyrics” podcast.

“John and Yoko had got together and that was bound to have an effect on the dynamics of the group,” McCartney told co-host and poet Paul Muldoon. “Things like Yoko being literally in the middle of the recording session [were] something you had to deal with.”

“Seeing her beautiful, kind face, I immediately felt at ease and loved… She said, ‘Just let it be.’” – Paul In the third episode of the new podcast ‘McCartney: A Life in Lyrics’, Paul let’s us into his dreams with ‘Let It Be’. Listen now! https://t.co/XlQc64pUXj pic.twitter.com/SViM7Ynq2b — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 11, 2023

McCartney recalled the Beatles were “heading toward” disbandment while recording 1968’s “The White Album,” also known as the band’s self-titled album. He admitted Ono’s presence was “disturbing” when trying to record in the studio. However, he and his bandmates would let it be despite their displeasure.

“We would allow this and not make a fuss,” McCartney said. “And yet at the same time, I don’t think any of us particularly liked it. It was an interference in the workplace. We had a way we worked. The four of us with George Martin. And that was basically it. And we’d always done it like that. So not being very confrontational, I think we just bottled it up and just got on with it.”

McCartney explained that recording music in the studio was his and his bandmates’ job, saying “this is what we did in life.” (RELATED: Paul McCartney Reveals What He ‘Admired’ Most About His Legendary Beatles Bandmate John Lennon)

McCartney, one of two living members of the Beatles, released the first two episodes of his podcast exploring the band’s famous song lyrics Oct. 3. Joined by Muldoon, the duo will delve into the stories and inspiration behind the Beatles’ discography.