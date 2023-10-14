Iran Warns It Will Intervene If Israel Launches Ground Assault In Gaza: REPORT

Iran warned on Saturday that it will intervene in the Israel-Hamas conflict if the Israel Defense Force (IDF) launches a ground assault in the Gaza Strip, according to diplomatic sources who spoke to Axios.

Iran has supported and funded Hamas for decades and views the terrorist group as a proxy that can carry out attacks on its behalf. Iran sent a message to Israel through the U.N. on Saturday that it will intervene in the Israel-Hamas conflict if the IDF begins a ground assault in Gaza, raising the threat of a much broader regional war, according to Axios. (RELATED: Israel Says Its Forces Killed Hamas Leader Who Spearheaded Massacre)

Israel’s reality in 10 seconds. pic.twitter.com/nGHVoTZd9M — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2023

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with a UN diplomat on Saturday to discuss the conflict, according to Axios. Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran does not want to get involved in the conflict, but that it would if Israel crosses the “red line” of launching a ground assault in Gaza, according to Axios. Amir-Abdollahian also said Iran wants to assist in efforts to free the over 120 hostages Hamas has taken since Oct. 7.

Iran could intervene in the conflict in a number of ways; it could work through Hezbollah, a Lebanese terrorist group that it also uses as a proxy, and launch an attack through Israel’s northern border from Lebanon. It could also choose to get involved directly in the conflict through the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.