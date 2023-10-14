‘Vote For Jim Jordan—Not Hakeem Jeffries’: Sen. Mike Lee Slams GOP Rep. Mike Rogers Amid House Speakership Contest

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee jumped into the tense speakership battle with a Saturday morning jab at Republican Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Lee lambasted Rogers, claiming he “and a few other House Republicans would rather work with Democrats” than support Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan’s speakership bid.

In a move Lee blasted as “outrageous,” Rogers told reporters he was willing to work with House Democrats amid the speakership battle, The Washington Post reported.

Rogers told reporters Friday he absolutely would not back a Jordan speakership, according to The Hill.

“If you’re a House Republican, please vote for Jim Jordan—not Hakeem Jeffries,” Lee implored House GOP lawmakers.

Lee’s post took off with over 680,000 views as of 3:02 p.m. EDT and plenty of mixed responses.

“Never underestimate the willingness of some Republicans to put Ukraine, and money for Ukraine, before every single other consideration,” replied Stephen Miller, a senior White House advisor to former President Donald Trump.

“Sorry to tell you, but Hakeem has every single Democratic vote. All he needs are five from the Republicans, and a lot of people hate Jim Jordan,” wrote another user.

“Let’s have Gaetz and Rogers duke it out in a cage match. Winner picks the speaker,” replied another user in reference to Rogers’ fiery exchange with Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz amid Republican California Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s January speakership vote.

Despite having supporters like Lee and Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz from other side of the Capitol Rotunda, Jordan faces an uphill battle towards becoming speaker. (RELATED: Rand Paul Weighs In On The One Candidate That Should Be Speaker)

Jordan became the GOP speaker nominee with support from only 152 House Republicans, dodging challenges from Republican Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise and Republican Georgia Rep. Austin Scott on the way.

55 House Republicans are still not expected to support him in a floor vote. To win the job, Jordan will need the support of nearly the entire House Republican Conference.