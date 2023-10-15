State Fair Of Texas Evacuated After Shooting, 3 Injured

A shooting incident Saturday at the State Fair of Texas left three individuals injured and one person in police custody, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The gunfire took place near the fair’s food court around 7:45 p.m., the Associated Press reported. One man allegedly opened fire on another man, resulting in three people sustaining gunshot wounds described as non-life-threatening, according to law enforcement officers. Following the attack, the suspect allegedly fled the scene, prompting a manhunt by police. Officers were able to apprehend the suspect, and recovered a firearm, per the outlet.

In response to the incident, the State Fair of Texas account on X (formerly Twitter) issued a statement regarding a State Fair Emergency Order and initiated the evacuation of the fairgrounds. “This is a State Fair Emergency Order. @dallaspd is investigating a shooting at the State Fair. The park is being evacuated. Please avoid the area,” the safety alert stated. (RELATED: REPORT: Journalist Shot And Killed At Home, Weeks After ‘She-Devil’ Man Allegedly Threatened Him)

SFT Safety Alert: This is a State Fair Emergency Order. @dallaspd is investigating a shooting at the State Fair. The park is being evacuated. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/WiWRPhy8Hb — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) October 15, 2023

Dallas councilman Adam Bazaldua later offered additional details of the shooting. “I have been updated by the City Manager about a shooting that occurred in The State Fair of Texas food court tonight, sparked from a conflict between two people who knew each other,” he explained on X.

Videos from the scene depict the chaos which ensued as fairgoers ran for shelter, a contrast to the typically festive atmosphere of the State Fair.

After a thorough investigation, the Fair announced they would be reopening Sunday afternoon. “The State Fair of Texas will delay its opening, planning to open at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2023, unless otherwise communicated by State Fair officials,” the State Fair of Texas account posted on X.