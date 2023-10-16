REVIEW: ‘After Death’ Is The Film Everyone Needs To See Right Now

The Daily Caller was lucky enough to snag a screener of Angel Studio’s upcoming film, “After Death,” and it happens to be one of the most important documentaries ever made.

What happens after we die? It’s a question every single human has asked themselves at one point in time or another. A lot of people think death is final. Our consciousness ceases to exist, and we’re deleted from existence and into the black void of nothing.

And there are those of us with faith, who believe there is something more beyond our time on Earth. Within all religions, there are descriptions of the afterlife.

But what about the people who’ve technically died and then returned to the world of the living? Their stories are profound … and it turns out there’s a lot more science to defend our faith than our schools and textbooks would have us believe. Those stories, studies and more are chronicled throughout Angel Studio’s “After Death,” one of the most moving and life-changing films I’ve ever seen.

After my first viewing, I called my pastor and all of the most important people in my life to see how I could be of better service to them and myself. My perspective on almost every aspect of my day-to-day life also shifted. I let go of selfish, one-sided friendships that hurt me. And I forgave those who used me to meet their own ends. I stopped worrying so much about things I couldn’t control. And I established new plans and a purpose for my future.

What probably would have taken two years in therapy happened in just the amount of time it took me to watch “After Death.” (RELATED: One Of The World’s Biggest TV Series, ‘The Chosen,’ Manages To Avoid SAG Shut Down By Asking Nicely)

So, if you’re stuck in a rut, feeling bogged down by materialism or broken relationships, or even just sick of the person you’ve become in your adulthood, just know it is never too late to evolve your situation into the one you want it to be. I hope “After Death” helps you as much as it helped me.

You can get tickets online before the film drops in full Oct. 27.