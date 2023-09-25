Have You Ever Wondered What Happens ‘After Death’? A New Documentary May Have Answers

The trailer for a documentary released in September by Angel Studios poses the big question: is there life after death?

The aptly named documentary “After Death” focuses on real near-death experiences from people of all walks of life and backgrounds, according to the trailer description. The four-minute-long preview is an absolute adrenaline rush from start to finish.

It starts with the story of a man who survived a plane crash and watched himself from on high. Another details a harrowing escape from a collision with a tractor-trailer, a cold water drowning, and more. While no two near-death experiences are the same, they do seem to have a very “consistent process,” an individual tells the camera. The start of the process is an out-of-body experience before our souls arrive at a place of “exquisite beauty.”

But not all near-death experiences are good ones. Some people have “Hellish” experiences … and they sound absolutely horrifying.

“After Death is a gripping feature film that explores the afterlife based on real near-death experiences, conveyed by scientists, authors, and survivors. From the New York Times bestselling authors who brought you titles like 90 Minutes in Heaven, Imagine Heaven, and To Heaven and Back, emerges a cinematic peek beyond the veil that examines the spiritual and scientific dimensions of mortality, inviting viewers to contemplate the possibility of life after death,” the official description reads, and it sounds like a fascinating journey. (RELATED: One TV Show Could Finally Bring The World Together. Here’s Why.)

And maybe we shouldn’t be surprised at how good this film already appears to be. It comes to us from the same studio that created “Sound of Freedom” and where most of us watch “The Chosen.”

The documentary drops in theaters Oct. 17.