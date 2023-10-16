Dem Reps Unveil Resolution Calling For Ceasefire In Gaza Following Deadly Terrorist Attacks Against Israel

Several House Democrats introduced a resolution Monday calling for the Biden administration to orchestrate a ceasefire in Gaza following Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

Hamas terrorists attacked Israel Oct. 7, killing over 1,300 people, including many unarmed women and children, which led to Israel declaring war. Democratic Reps. Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, Andre Carson, Summer Lee and Delia Ramirez introduced a resolution to Congress that called for a ceasefire in the region. (RELATED: ‘Socialist’ Dems Silent On Whether They’ll Renounce DSA Membership As Backlash Spreads Over Pro-Hamas Rally)

“We must do everything we can to save lives,” Bush said in a statement.

We must do everything we can to save lives.@RepRashida, @RepAndreCarson, @RepSummerLee, @RepDeliaramirez, and I are introducing the #CeasefireNOW Resolution to call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Israel and Palestine. I urge my colleagues to join us. pic.twitter.com/DlZ2k365zL — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) October 16, 2023

“Hundreds of thousands of lives are at imminent risk if a cease-fire is not achieved and humanitarian aid is not delivered without delay,” the resolution says.

Over 50 Democrats called on the Biden administration to “restore the delivery of food, water, fuel, electricity, and other life-saving necessities to Gaza” in a joint letter Friday.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he would halt the flow of supplies in the area Oct. 9, and Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Israel Katz said Oct. 12 that Gaza would not receive any aid until all the hostages were freed.

Israel warned citizens of Gaza, telling them to flee Friday ahead of major ground operations. Hamas officials told citizens of Gaza to ignore the orders, according to Reuters.

Bush, Tlaib, Carson, Lee and Ramirez did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

